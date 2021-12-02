Advertisement

ULM has launched a program that prepares women for leadership roles

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM officials held an open house for a new program called Women Take Flight. It’s designed to help women who attend and work at ULM develop leadership skills by providing free workshops. Officials say nearly 60% of the students and staff at ULM are women so it’s important to help them become successful leaders.

However, many women are going into career fields that they love but the opportunity for growth is not always available. The Take Flight Program teaches women how to get the position they truly desire.

“It’s really important to address the needs of women in leadership roles. We hear this conversation throughout the country about what stops women from being successful,” said Leigh Hersey, the ULM Political Science Assistant Professor.

The program was launched in September, with the help of a 25,000 grant from the Louisiana Board of Regents. During the workshops students and staff have the opportunity to learn skills, such as grant writing, how to have a work-life balance, and how to negotiate contracts. One student says she’s honored to be a part of the program.

“I feel very fortunate to have this position that I’m in because each month I get to sit down with the Vice President, the Dean, and the other faculty members. I’m getting the same professional development that they’re taking,” said Anna Grigsby, a ULM Graduate Assistant Student.

Officials say the Professional Development Workshops will build women’s confidence to apply for those leadership roles within the community.

“All women are invited to things like our open house. Our workshops usually have about 40 to 50 people that attend throughout all departments on campus, both faculty, and staff,” Leigh Hersey, the ULM Political Science Assistant Professor.

Officials say the program is free for students and staff. The workshops will continue on January 21st and if you would like to join email hersey@ulm.edu.

