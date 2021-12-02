Salvation Army seeks bell ringers in south Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Christmas! And they can always use more bell ringers!

Their red kettles will be at select Walmart, Brookshire’s and Hobby Lobby stores in south Arkansas.

According to the website “The purpose of Bell Ringing is to help raise money that will help us provide programs, social services, food, shelter and countless other services to those in need not just at Christmas but year round. Did you know that The Salvation Army of El Dorado is only one of a very few Salvation Army’s who rely 100% volunteer participation during the bell ringing season? That means that we do not have to pay people to ring bells to raise money! All money that is collected in El Dorado stays in El Dorado! That is why your volunteer participation is vital and so appreciated!”

Shifts are available between 12/03/2021 and 12/24/2021 with no shifts on Sundays.

You can click here to contact them. Click the link above to learn more about where you can donate.

