Oncoming train collides with truck, kills Delhi man

Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - An oncoming train claimed the life of a Delhi man Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, LSP Troop F responded to a crash on Speirs Drive south of US Hwy. 80 that involved a truck and a Kansas City Southern train shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2021. Police say the crash took the life of James Kelly, 55, of Delhi.

LSP released more details about the initial investigation of the crash:

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kelly, was traveling south on Speirs Drive when he failed to yield to the oncoming train. The train collided with the driver’s side of the Chevrolet which caused it to travel into the ditch and overturn.

Kelly, who was unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

