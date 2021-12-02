Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Thursday

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, as it arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season continues with the 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington Thursday night.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend the event.

A number of celebrities such as Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris are set to perform.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The site will be open to the public free of charge from Saturday to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Target Subjects - Nov. 18, 2021
Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Interstate 20 in Monroe
Legislators discuss Interstate 20 expansion in Ouachita Parish
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

Latest News

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
What does the latest COVID variant mean for your holidays?
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, lead a...
Capitol riot committee has interviewed 250 people so far
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden outlines COVID winter strategy