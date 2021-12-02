Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Ascension Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Ascension Parish involving a motorcyclist that happened Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to a spokesman with LSP, a 56-year-old Prairieville man died in the crash.

Troopers are working to notify the next of kin, then the name of the victim will be released.

Authorities report the accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on LA Hwy 44 north of US Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish.

According to authorities, the crash happened as the motorcyclist was traveling south on LA Hwy 44 on a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster.

State Police have say as the motorcyclist approached stopped traffic, he did not stop and hit the back of a 2010 GMC Sierra.

Despite the fact he was wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

