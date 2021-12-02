La. to receive $101 million in funding for water infrastructure in 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan announced water infrastructure funding which states, tribes and territories will receive in 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Louisiana is set to receive an estimated $101,243,000 in the 2022 fiscal year for water infrastructure, according to a letter sent to governors.

The funding is through the EPA’s State Revolving Fund programs and aims to create jobs and upgrade America’s aging water infrastructure, according to the EPA.

The EPA said it sent a letter to governors Thursday and encouraged states to maximize the impact of water funding from the law - a nationwide total of $50 billion - to address disproportionate environmental burdens in historically underserved communities across the country.

“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America,” Regan said. “As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

