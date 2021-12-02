‘I literally wanted to die’ - Rape victim testifies in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish jurors heard powerful testimony on Thursday, Dec. 2, from the woman who was videotaped and sexually assaulted in that parish nearly seven years ago.

“When I saw parts of that video, I literally wanted to die,” the woman said as she cried and clutched a tissue while testifying in court.

Investigators discovered the nearly 20-minute video inside the home of Dennis Perkins as they were gathering evidence following his arrest in 2019.

Yesterday, jurors watched the video as the trial got underway for his former mistress, Melanie Curtin.

Curtin, who maintains her innocence, did not show any emotion as the victim testified before the jury.

Prosecutors say the video shows the victim, apparently unconscious with her head covered by a blanket, being raped by both Curtin and Perkins as the pair took turns recording the assault.

At the time, Dennis Perkins was a high-ranking member of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perkins and Curtin were both married to different people at the time but the two had been having an affair with one another, prosecutors say.

They both knew the female victim.

Prosecutors allege Perkins always fantasized about having sex with both of the women at the same time but the victim had always turned down his offer.

The video of the rape is part of a mountain of evidence gathered as part of the case against Dennis Perkins and his former school teacher wife Cynthia. Dennis and Cynthia both face multiple charges for alleged sex crimes. The crimes include allegations that school children were fed desserts laced with semen from Dennis. They both remained jailed awaiting trials scheduled for next year.

Curtin is not accused of any crimes involving children.

Her attorney, John McLindon, says Melanie Curtin is also a victim in the case and was herself drugged by Dennis Perkins before the alleged rape. “Melanie likewise was drugged and has no recollection of this,” he told the jury during opening statements Wednesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.