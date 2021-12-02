Advertisement

Gov. Edwards plans to provide update on La. response to COVID-19, including omicron variant

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to Edwards, it will be on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and an update on the omicron variant.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed LIVE online, in the WAFB News smartphone app, and in the WAFB apps on streaming devices.

