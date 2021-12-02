Cato stores donate to Monroe Ronald McDonald House

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Cato area stores, a women’s dress shop, gave a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Thursday morning here in Monroe.

The company donated $1200 to the organization. Cato District Manager, Denise Eskew, hopes this donation will spark a larger partnership in the future. Eskew presented the check to executive director Georgia Street at a small gathering.

“We can even go nationwide we have went, which we didn’t realize we were going so big when we did it before, but we did want to keep it a little small to start out with, but maybe even some volunteer project,” said Eskew.”But we do a lot as a team, and I even thought that we can work together on a Saturday, work together on an afternoon and even see what else we could do to help.”

Street says that the money will go to help fund the work being done at St. Francis Medical center where the charity is building more space. The charity hopes the space is completed by September 2022.

