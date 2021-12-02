Advertisement

Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Target Subjects - Nov. 18, 2021
Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Interstate 20 in Monroe
Legislators discuss Interstate 20 expansion in Ouachita Parish
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so
OPSO and Monroe Police Department
Authorities: Vehicle burglaries rise ‘dramatically’ in Ouachita

Latest News

A woman posted surveillance video to social media that shows an Indiana police officer kicking...
GRAPHIC: After video shows officer kicking dog, Ind. police dept. defends action
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of omicron variant confirmed in Minnesota man who attended NYC anime convention
FILE -Tamala Payne, center, with attorney Sean Walton, participate during a protest march for...
Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting