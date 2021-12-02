Armed man killed in late night shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.

In a news release, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers went to a home on the 1700-block of Chickasawba Street over a shooting.

Witnesses told police that Raymond Morgan, 24, went to the home holding a gun in his hand.

They added that he started a fight with one of the many people inside the home.

One of those people shot Morgan.

Police confirmed that a second person was shot during the incident, but they are expected to recover.

Officers haven’t made any arrests at this time and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.