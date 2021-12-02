Advertisement

Armed man killed in late night shooting

A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.

In a news release, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers went to a home on the 1700-block of Chickasawba Street over a shooting.

Witnesses told police that Raymond Morgan, 24, went to the home holding a gun in his hand.

They added that he started a fight with one of the many people inside the home.

One of those people shot Morgan.

Police confirmed that a second person was shot during the incident, but they are expected to recover.

Officers haven’t made any arrests at this time and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Target Subjects - Nov. 18, 2021
Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Interstate 20 in Monroe
Legislators discuss Interstate 20 expansion in Ouachita Parish
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so
OPSO and Monroe Police Department
Authorities: Vehicle burglaries rise ‘dramatically’ in Ouachita

Latest News

These texas longhorns at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo love Hawaiian king rolls!
Zoo Buddy: Texas Longhorns!
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Oncoming train collides with truck, kills Delhi man
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide