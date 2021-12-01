LA Tech introduces new head coach Sonny Cumbie

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The new head football coach at Louisiana Tech University was introduced Wednesday, Dec. 1 at noon.

Coach Sonny Cumbie is coming to Louisiana after leaving Texas Tech. The introductory news conference to introduce the school’s 34th head coach was held at the Davison Athletics Complex.

President Les Guice and Vice President/Director of Athletics Eric Wood will introduce the new coach, who was a former record-setting quarterback at Texas Tech.

According to Football Scoop, Louisiana Tech officials believe a deal with be finalized soon. Cumbie was to remain interim head coach through Texas Tech’s bowl game.

Texas Tech Athletics has not released a statement at this time.

On Saturday, Texas Tech football ended their regular season schedule with a 27-24 loss to number eight Baylor in Waco.

