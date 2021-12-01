ULM and LDCC sign agreement aimed at combatting Louisiana’s nursing shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) and the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) are taking aim at a statewide nursing shortage.

“We’re going to look back, and this really will have changed the trajectory of the opportunities that we can offer our community,” said LDCC Vice-Chancellor Dr. Wendi Tostenson.

The agreement will allow nursing students who obtained a two-year degree at any community college in Lousiana to transfer to ULM to pursue a four-year bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“It reduces the overall cost for the student. It provides a much-needed workforce in the nursing profession,” explained ULM President Dr. Ronald Berry.

The program is designed to attract students from every corner of the state.

“Every single community college is in a rural area, and we want to be able to help those students reach whatever goal they want,” said Dr. Wendy Bailes, Director of the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing at ULM.

LDCC Chancellor Dr. Randy Esters says the program’s flexibility will incentivize more students to participate.

“This particular effort puts all the classwork online after they leave the community college,” Dr. Esters told KNOE. “It allows them to work at the bedside while they are taking classes for their nursing degree.”

ULM President Dr. Ronald Berry says the partnership is a testament to both institutions choosing community over competition.

“It is so good to have a partner who has a shared vision and a shared mission which is serving the people of Northeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Berry. “About changing lives. About creating opportunities. About creating pathways.”

President Berry hopes other universities around the state will get creative to help solve Louisiana’s nursing shortage.

