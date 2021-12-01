Police search for suspects in Monroe Target theft

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are in need of assistance in identifying suspects in a November Monroe Target theft.

Any of the individuals in the provided photo need to be identified, police say. Officials stated that the subjects in the photo stole items from the Monroe Target on Nov. 18, 2021.

MPD has asked the public to contact the agency at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274) if anyone knows the subjects in the photo.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.