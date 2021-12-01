Main Street El Dorado to host Merry & Bright holiday events Dec. 2 and 4

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Main Street El Dorado is celebrating the Christmas season with their Merry and Bright holiday events.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, downtown merchants will stay open until 7 p.m. for First Thursday. The El Dorado Christmas parade will also begin around 7 p.m. on the north end of North West Avenue and conclude downtown. It’s the largest holiday parade in Arkansas.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 downtown, there’s a Merry Market offering a variety of jewelry, clothing, holiday treats, handmade items and more from downtown merchants, vendors and pop-up shops.

Downtown Business Association President Rexayn Tribble says they have lots to offer this year.

“You can actually come to stay downtown, ice skate, and make a day and an evening night of it. There’s really a lot of stuff to do here. Economically, I think it’s huge for people in town to know what we’re doing down here, but also for any other rural or smaller towns all the way Monroe and even further than that,” Tribble said.

Merry Market is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is $5. It will include a passport to be stamped by downtown businesses and Merry Market vendors. Passports will be turned in for a grand prize drawing. Shoppers will receive a ticket for door prize drawings.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.