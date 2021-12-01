Advertisement

Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

Garth Brooks to kick off ‘North American Stadium Tour’ in St. Louis
Garth Brooks will be ‘Callin Baton Rouge’(tcw-kfvs12)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music legend Garth Brooks will be calling Baton Rouge very soon.

According to a press release from Brooks, he will be performing in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The time of the concert is 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Attendees can expect tickets to cost about $94.95, all inclusive, according to a press release and there is an eight ticket limit.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS, CLICK HERE.

You can also purchase tickets by calling the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or by downloading the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

This is the first time Brooks has ever performed at Tiger Stadium and the first time the musician has performed in Louisiana in almost five years.

According to organizers, Brooks will hit the stage in Baton Rouge for the first time in 24 years.

The concert is the only Louisiana and Mississippi stadium appearance in 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Latest News

OPSO and Monroe Police Department
Authorities: Vehicle burglaries rise ‘dramatically’ in Ouachita
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
FILE PHOTO
Garth Brooks returning to play in Arkansas, first time in 7 years
Handmade advent calendar house made from toilet paper rolls and carton. Sustainable Christmas,...
YOUR MONEY: BBB warns consumers about social media advent calendar scams
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
WATCH LIVE: LSU officially introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach