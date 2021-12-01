Advertisement

Garth Brooks returning to play in Arkansas, first time in 7 years

Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte show rescheduled for fourth time
FILE PHOTO(tcw-wbtv)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Garth Brooks is returning to Arkansas.

According to a news release, for the first time ever, Garth will play at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This will be his first appearance in the state of Arkansas in over seven years.

The concert will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

This will also be Garth’s only Arkansas and Oklahoma stadium appearance on the tour in 2022! However, he will be playing in Baton Rouge on April 30.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. CT. The concert will feature in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, December 3. Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers
April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Aaron Zigler, 46
Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

Latest News

OPSO and Monroe Police Department
Authorities: Vehicle burglaries rise ‘dramatically’ in Ouachita
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Handmade advent calendar house made from toilet paper rolls and carton. Sustainable Christmas,...
YOUR MONEY: BBB warns consumers about social media advent calendar scams
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
WATCH LIVE: LSU officially introduces Brian Kelly as head football coach