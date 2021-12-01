Food Bank of NELA distributes food to those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana gave out food to those in need at First West in West Monroe at an event on Nov. 30, 2021. Cars showed up at 7 a.m. to get in line to get food.

A team of volunteers is needed to help distribute food to help feed Northeast Louisiana.

Justin Clark, the pastor at the First West Fairbanks campus, volunteered to help at the event. “I started off the morning on the other side of the building, just helping direct traffic,” said Clark.

Experts say the demand for food assistance is high, especially around the holidays. Currently, over 66,000 people are struggling with food insecurity, and Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank says many in the area are still struggling.

“There are 30,000 people served every month by our network of partner agencies and programs,” said Hoffman.

The Food Bank helps distribute food at events to make sure families have enough this season.

Hoffman told KNOE they were prepared to feed 650 families. The process for families is simple.

“We have a short application process because it does go by income guidelines set by the USDA for some of the commodities that we’ll be handing out today,” explained Hoffman. “So, we’ll ask them a couple of questions, fill out the form, and then they go on and get their food.”

After that, volunteers pack food into vehicles.

“As the actual distribution part started, we moved over here and just starting to load boxes. So I’ve been loading bags of chicken,” said Clark.

Clark has other reasons he is helping at the event.

“Partnering with the food bank to make sure that local people in our community have groceries and this holiday season. That’s a tangible expression of Jesus’s love that we can share with others, and we’re happy to do that,” said Clark.

He wants to pay it forward and give people hope during the holidays.

