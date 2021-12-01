2 NELA institutions receive $11,000 in grants for humanities programs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two NELA institutions are recipients of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ 2021 Rebirth Grant Program.
According to LEH, the funded projects are based in 15 different parishes with a total of $256,304 awarded. In northeast Louisiana, two of the recipients are located in Ouachita Parish and Lincoln Parish; awarded a total of $11,000. Below are the following 2021 Rebirth Grant Program recipients of LEH in northeast Louisiana:
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens
- Louisiana-Based Film Digitization Project
- Ouachita Parish
- $7,000
Grambling State University
- Voices of Grambling: GSU’s 125th Anniversary Podcast
- Lincoln Parish
- $4,000
In LEH’s November 2021 media release, it states that now in its eighth year, the Rebirth Grants program supports projects that provide access to the humanities to Louisiana residents. Eligible projects include public humanities programs; documentary photography, radio, and digital humanities projects; and humanities-based educational initiatives.
