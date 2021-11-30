Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge

LSU’s new coach of the Tigers is expected to arrive around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports’ live coverage of LSU’s new head football coach Brian Kelly arriving in Baton Rouge.

LSU officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

RELATED: In addition to Kelly, LSU to go after Notre Dame coordinators, report says

Kelly, who leaves Notre Dame after coaching for 10 seasons, replaces Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron coached the LSU football team from 2016-2020.

RELATED: OFFICIAL: LSU coaching search over; Tigers hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

LSU defeated Texas A&M 27-24, in Orgeron’s last game as head coach on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states