SOURCE: LSU hires Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, LSU has hired Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their next football head coach.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

The news comes after rumors of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley landing in Baton Rouge did not pan out. Riley instead was hired by USC and was introduced as their head coach earlier today.

Kelly will take over a Tigers program that finished 6-6 just two years removed from a National Championship, and the team finished 5-5 in 2020.

In 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly holds 113-40 win-loss record.

