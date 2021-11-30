Advertisement

Small businesses anticipating a holiday season sales increase

By Charles Burkett
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local business organization leaders say that this year, small businesses are expecting a surge in sales this holiday season.

In Antique Alley, new businesses have been moving to the area. Two are seeing the season starting strong: The Browsing Affair and True Loves bakery. Danica Nelson, the owner of The Browsing Affair, has had people express their fondness for local shopping.

“So it’s been great. People have been, you know, strolling through casually shopping, and most people are saying they’re loving shopping local, that it’s been something that they’ve missed,” said Nelson.

Molli Eppinette of True Loves saw people eager for the season of shopping.

“They were knocking at the door this morning waiting to get in wanting coffee and sweets,” said Eppinette. Small businesses are seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced communities’ views on their impact on the local economy.

“Just wanting people to come in and enjoy the candy and the Christmas season with this and place orders if you have orders for holiday events,” says Eppinette.

Nelson is hoping this season will be even brighter than in past years.

“I think that it’s actually going to be better. I think that people are going to start really, really embracing the hometown atmosphere, and so I think it’s going to be great. I really do,” said Nelson. This season’s fad is local shopping.

