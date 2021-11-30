Advertisement

Police: 11-year-old ‘prolific carjacker’ arrested in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An 11-year-old boy has been charged with a felony in connection with an armed carjacking in Chicago.

Police said it was not an isolated incident.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that the boy was in custody for a carjacking earlier in November, calling it “a sad state of affairs.”

“Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,” Brown said.

The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The alleged crime took place the morning of Nov. 14 inside the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco store.

Police sources said the victim was a sergeant’s wife who was robbed at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle, a 2021 BMW SUV, was located several hours later on the city’s South Side.

“The 11-year-old seems to be driving these carjackings,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, adding that the boy wasn’t just “along for the ride with some other individuals.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reacted to the news of such a young child being arrested in connection with such a serious offense.

“I’m going to be meeting with the juvenile judges here relatively soon to address that issue,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got a crisis and it’s a crisis that they’ve got to actually own some responsibility for. We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring.”

The boy is being investigated for his alleged role in the carjacking and several others around the city.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

In the wake of a hunting accident, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher urges people to always treat a gun...
Authorities don’t foresee any arrests in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old girl
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sources: Texas Tech interim head coach heading to Louisiana Tech