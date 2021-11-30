Officials discuss improving quality of life for young black men

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - District 17 Rep. Pat Moore and others are working to improve the image of Ouachita Parish and inspire young black males. It’s part of a larger plan to improve the community and recruit more businesses. The goal is to improve what the parish has to offer and give young black males hope to inspire future generations.

Moore said Ouachita Parish hasn’t had any major expansion in the last two years which is needed to ensure jobs and hope for younger generations. She said the parish carries a lot of baggage which can deter families and businesses from moving here.

“Monroe has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all of the communities of this size. It’ll say something like your chances of becoming a victim of violence or property crimes here in Ouachita Parish is 1/12 and the list goes on and on,” said Moore.

She said this affects the younger generation, especially young black males who may be raised in poverty.

“Looking at this data, and Louisiana ranked number 43 in the United States for black males and graduation rates, we know that black males, African American males, are not graduating. Some can’t go to college,” said Moore.

The president of “The Concerned Clergy of Monroe,” Pastor Earl Davis, said improving the quality of life and other factors will play a big role in moving the parish forward.

“They’re also looking at the educational component for their kids, if they’re going to bring their families here and if they’ll engage, does it incorporate their values and that kind of things,” said Davis.

Monroe’s chamber president says the media can also play a part in creating a positive image of Ouachita Parish.

“It’s not saying don’t report negative things that happen in our community, every community has negative things that happen. What we are saying is report, help us report positive things going on so we can help build perceptions in our community,” said Roy Heatherly.

Moore and her team will continue to meet with groups, including law enforcement, to come up with ideas to better the parish.

