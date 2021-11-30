NELA food bank releases distributions dates and locations for Dec.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has released a list of food pantry distribution locations and sites for December.

They released the following information on Tuesday:

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, in partnership with the cities of Waterproof, Tallulah, Jonesboro, Ruston and Monroe, will host mobile food distributions during the month of December for people in need of food.

According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, one in five Northeast Louisianans struggle with food insecurity.

The distributions are open to residents who need food and live in the parish the distribution takes place. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Tensas Parish – Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m., Old Waterproof High School, 287 Main Street, Waterproof

Madison Parish – Friday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m., Tallulah Community Center, 800 N. Beech St, Tallulah

Jackson Parish: Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m., Jackson Parish Sports Complex, 5254 HWY 4, Jonesboro

Lincoln Parish: Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m., Ruston Sports Complex, 2001 Champions Way, Ruston

Ouachita Parish: Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10:00 a.m., Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner, Monroe.

Applications to receive food can be found at //foodbanknela.org/find-food. Applicants must meet financial guidelines set by the United States Department of Agricultural to receive assistance. Applications to receive food will also be available at the distribution.

The distributions will be a “drive thru” service with volunteers loading food boxes into the vehicles. Recipients will not be required to get out of their vehicles, and are asked to clear space in their trunk prior to the distribution if possible.

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has hosted drive-thru food distributions throughout the 12-parish region they serve since the pandemic began. This is in addition to over 60 regular program and partner agency distributions. For those in need of food who live outside of these distribution parishes, help is also available. Visit //foodbanknela.org/find-food or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.

