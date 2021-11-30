Monroe charities need help to fill holiday wish lists for needy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Charities this year are needing help filling wish lists this year for families. Best Buy Soul Food in Monroe decided to skip their toy drive this year after Deacon Cordell Blockson died in June, it left a void for families this holiday season.

“We have a tremendous amount of them this year. We’re having a little bit of trouble getting them adopted,” said Capt. Jerry Casey of the Salvation Army here in Monroe.

The Salvation Army has more than 360 angels needing gifts this year. Angels are hanging on trees in area Walmarts and written on the angel is a list with a toy that a certain boy or girl wants for Christmas. “They’re simple lists, like this one here, for instance, is a child with a pair of pants, a shirt, a coat and a pair of shoes. And then every child gets to put one wish list. You know, a toy or something that they would like. We have a basketball and a remote-controlled car,” said Casey.

Captian Casey knows how this community gets into the spirit and doesn’t worry about filling the needs.

“Every year, this community steps up. I mean, sometimes it’s last minute, but it always seems to work out,” said Casey.

The Salvation Army needs all the donations by December 17, 2021.

Another organization making the wishes come true for kids this holiday season is no stranger to lending a helping hand. “The Center for Children and Families has The Christmas Project to make sure that all the children that we serve through our various programs receive something for Christmas,” said media coordinator Adam McDonald.

It is hosting a “fill the bus” event this week at the Pecanland Mall where families can drop off gifts starting Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. He reminds people to think about all ages when shopping for a gift. “From infants all the way up to teenagers, and we always tell people, you know, we have a lot of teenagers that need gifts,” said McDonald.

The Center for Children and Families is taking donations through December 15, 2021.

