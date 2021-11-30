Advertisement

Mayor Ellis declares November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in Monroe

By Tyler Englander
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis declared November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in the City of Monroe.

At a press conference at The Glamorous Boutique on Hudson Lane, Ellis gave 17-year-old Hailei Beckwith a proclamation honoring her achievements as a small business owner.

Beckwith is the founder of LoveLit Candles Company, a business she started when she was only 13.

“I think it’s important we start young because it gives us an opportunity to make more mistakes when we are younger,” Beckwith told KNOE. “I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so I think it’s kind of in my blood to start a business.”

Even with four years of business experience under her belt, Beckwith acknowledges there are challenges.

“When I started my business, I was in junior high, but now I’m in high school,” explained Beckwith. “So I just had to set aside the time. Just having a support system, mentors. My mothers and my family. They have helped me through. So just having a good support system and making sure you set aside time for your business and mental health.”

Despite those struggles, Beckwith says hard work always has its rewards.

“Starting a business is the most important thing because you get to network with so many people, and you get all these creative minds and stuff like that,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith has a message for any young person inspired by her entrepreneurial spirit.

“Just start your business and continue doing what you are doing,” explained Beckwith.

Beckwith’s all-natural candles are sold on her website and at The Glamorous Boutique on Hudson Lane.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

Latest News

Mayor Ellis declares November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in Monroe
Mayor Ellis declares November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in Monroe
Salvation army and The Center for Children and Families are asking for help this holiday season...
Monroe charities need help to fill holiday wish lists for needy
Salvation Army and The Center for Children and Families in Monroe looking for help to put...
Monroe charities need help to fill holiday wish lists for needy
District 17 Rep. Pat Moore and others are working to improve the image of Ouachita Parish and...
Officials discuss improving quality of life for young black men