Mayor Ellis declares November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis declared November 29th as Young Entrepreneurs Day in the City of Monroe.

At a press conference at The Glamorous Boutique on Hudson Lane, Ellis gave 17-year-old Hailei Beckwith a proclamation honoring her achievements as a small business owner.

Beckwith is the founder of LoveLit Candles Company, a business she started when she was only 13.

“I think it’s important we start young because it gives us an opportunity to make more mistakes when we are younger,” Beckwith told KNOE. “I come from a family of entrepreneurs, so I think it’s kind of in my blood to start a business.”

Even with four years of business experience under her belt, Beckwith acknowledges there are challenges.

“When I started my business, I was in junior high, but now I’m in high school,” explained Beckwith. “So I just had to set aside the time. Just having a support system, mentors. My mothers and my family. They have helped me through. So just having a good support system and making sure you set aside time for your business and mental health.”

Despite those struggles, Beckwith says hard work always has its rewards.

“Starting a business is the most important thing because you get to network with so many people, and you get all these creative minds and stuff like that,” said Beckwith.

Beckwith has a message for any young person inspired by her entrepreneurial spirit.

“Just start your business and continue doing what you are doing,” explained Beckwith.

Beckwith’s all-natural candles are sold on her website and at The Glamorous Boutique on Hudson Lane.

