Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
Booster shots could be key to omicron defense, CDC says
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollet staged hoax
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial