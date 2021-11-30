Advertisement

Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells. Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, officials said. Police said later Saturday evening that they had identified the passenger as a 42-year-old convicted felon, Wells, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man accused of accidentally firing a gun in his bag at the Atlanta airport has turned himself in.

Police say 42-year-old Kenny Wells was waiting at a security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside for a secondary check.

Police say he lunged into his bag and grabbed a gun, causing it to fire.

Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in an airport trashcan.

Police said Tuesday that Wells had turned himself in to the Clayton County jail.

The discharge of the gun caused temporary chaos and prompted a temporary ground stop on flights.

