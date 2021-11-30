Advertisement

Louisiana’s Shot for $100 vaccine incentive program extended through end of 2021

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The state’s Shot for $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program has been extended through the end of December. This gives residents another chance to get vaccinated through the holidays.

The Louisiana Department of Health says as of Nov. 29, more than 34,300 debit cards with $100 each have been distributed to residents.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE

  • Anyone getting their first shot
  • College students who get their first or second shots (deadline for college students to get vaccinated is Dec. 10)

“With the holiday season upon us and the emergence of the new omicron variant, there is a new sense of urgency around getting your vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We want to do everything we can to prevent another surge in infections, so I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves, their children and their loved ones protected as soon as possible.”

LDH says more than 2.5 million Louisianans have been vaccinated, however, kids ages 5 to 11 (who are newly eligible), are still in need of more protection. During the last surge of the virus over the summer, nine children in the state died, with a total of 18 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.

To learn more about the program, click here, or call 1-855-453-0774.

