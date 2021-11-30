Body found floating in river in Miller Co.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies are on scene after a body was found floating in a river in Miller County Tuesday morning.

A body was found floating in the water at First Old River in Miller County, Ark. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (KSLA)

Emergency crews were called out to First Old River in Miller County before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 about a body floating in the river. Crews have successfully pulled the body from the water and have tentatively identified the individual. No name has been released at this time.

“No foul play is suspected at this time,” said Lt. Jesse Grigsby with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

The Miller County dive team was called out Tuesday morning to recover the body. Officials were first notified by someone passing through the area. He says when deputies arrived on scene, the body was still visible in the water.

Once in the water, it took emergency crews a matter of just minutes to bring the body ashore. Officials say the victim is a male who appears to be in his 80s. They believe he was on a fishing trip.

“It appears that he was launching his boat into the river and like I said, once deputies arrived on the scene, they observed the truck at the boat ramp and the trailer was still attached as well and the boat was out in the river,” said Lt. Grigsby.

Lt. Grigsby says the victim is from southwest Arkansas.

“You launch a boat plenty of times, but it’s always good to have someone with you in event something happens. You never know what could happen,” said Lt. Grigsby.

Arkansas State Police and Game and Fish officers assisted with the recovery. The body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

