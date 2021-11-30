Ark. man facing charges after woman dies from serious injuries

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 46-year-old man is facing criminal charges after the death of a woman.

The Magnolia Police Department says on Nov. 24, officers were sent out to a home in the 700 block of Monroe Street to help EMTs already on scene. The victim, identified as Ashley Waller, 26, of Magnolia, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later taken to another hospital, where she later died, police say.

The Magnolia police chief says there is no apparent evidence a weapon was used, and that the suspect and victim lived together.

Waller’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed. Those results will be turned over to the prosecution.

Investigators have arrested Aaron Zigler, 46, and charged him with aggravated assault on a household member. No bond has been set at this time.

No other details were provided. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.