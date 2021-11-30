Advertisement

16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.(Missouri Dept. of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.

The doe was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County, KFVS reports.

Perotti had captured pictures of the deer, but he was surprised to learn she was a doe while harvesting the animal.

ANTLERED DOE: Monroe County Agent Jessica Filla received a call over firearms deer season about an antlered doe...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Wildlife experts say this can happen in an average of one in 10,000 does, making it an extremely rare harvest for the Missouri man.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

In the wake of a hunting accident, Sheriff Brandon Fletcher urges people to always treat a gun...
Authorities don’t foresee any arrests in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old girl
Police said they arrested an 11-year-old boy for a Chicago carjacking and are investigating his...
Police: 11-year-old ‘prolific carjacker’ arrested in Chicago
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Sources: Texas Tech interim head coach heading to Louisiana Tech