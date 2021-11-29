Advertisement

West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary

By Aaron Dietrich and Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge vented his frustration with referees following the West Monroe Rebels’ playoff loss to Zachary on Nov. 26.

He spoke during the “Locker Room Show” Saturday morning with KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich and his co-hosts. Arledge said he believes the refs helped Zachary beat West Monroe in the round three playoff game.

“It’s a shame that grown adults with no accountability can control a game like they did last night,” he said. “Every time that Zachary sort of bogged down, they helped them.”

Arledge said West Monroe had 14 penalties called on them, but for Zachary, it was a different story.

“They threw the ball 41 times ... and almost every play you can find holding when they threw the ball and it was never called,” he said.

Coach Arledge said he’s going to take the matter to the Louisiana High School Athletics Association.

“I am sick and tired of lack of accountability in our, in our state officials association,” Coach Arledge said.

Coach Arledge also referenced West Monroe’s recent loss to Zachary in the Superdome, saying, “I see how these guys win state championships sometimes.”

The controversy has also sparked an online petition. A West Monroe student is asking that Zachary be disqualified or for the teams to have a rematch with out-of-state referees officiating.

Hear more from Arledge here:

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Public Tesla Superchargers at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria in downtown Alexandria,...
Could electric vehicle charging infrastructure boost Louisiana tourism’s post-pandemic recovery?
They are in need of stuffed animals and full-sized blankets for children. Donations can be...
Grace Place Ministries asking for donations for Christmas outreach program
They are in need of stuffed animals and full-sized blankets for children. Donations can be...
Grace Place Ministries asking for donations for Christmas outreach program
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19