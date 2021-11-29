West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge vented his frustration with referees following the West Monroe Rebels’ playoff loss to Zachary on Nov. 26.

He spoke during the “Locker Room Show” Saturday morning with KNOE Sports Director Aaron Dietrich and his co-hosts. Arledge said he believes the refs helped Zachary beat West Monroe in the round three playoff game.

“It’s a shame that grown adults with no accountability can control a game like they did last night,” he said. “Every time that Zachary sort of bogged down, they helped them.”

Arledge said West Monroe had 14 penalties called on them, but for Zachary, it was a different story.

“They threw the ball 41 times ... and almost every play you can find holding when they threw the ball and it was never called,” he said.

Coach Arledge said he’s going to take the matter to the Louisiana High School Athletics Association.

“I am sick and tired of lack of accountability in our, in our state officials association,” Coach Arledge said.

Coach Arledge also referenced West Monroe’s recent loss to Zachary in the Superdome, saying, “I see how these guys win state championships sometimes.”

The controversy has also sparked an online petition. A West Monroe student is asking that Zachary be disqualified or for the teams to have a rematch with out-of-state referees officiating.

Hear more from Arledge here:

