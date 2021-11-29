Advertisement

Tickets on sale for El Dorado Wildcats state championship game

(WBTV Graphic)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Wildcats are facing Greenwood Bulldogs for the state championship in Little Rock on Saturday and tickets are now on sale.

The 2021 6A Football Play-Offs Finals is scheduled for Dec 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. No paper tickets will be accepted, so you have to purchase your tickets online.

The El Dorado School District on Monday detailed the purchasing process on their Facebook page. You contact the El Dorado School District Athletic Department at 870-864-5002 if you need assistance.

