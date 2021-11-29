Advertisement

Omicron watch leads to renewed vaccination push

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is now deemed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization and Americans are being urged not to become complacent as the United States braces for cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.

“I think the most important thing to put out here is that yes, we shouldn’t be fearful of this, and I hear people talk about panic, but we should be very concerned,” Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said.

Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa, omicron has become the dominant strain in that country.

By contrast, it took the delta variant a few months to become the main strain in South Africa early this year.

“It’s very likely that we’re going to see in the days ahead that the omicron virus is going to ultimately be the new king of the hill,” Osterholm said.

There are still many unknowns as scientists race to determine whether the new variant causes severe disease, how easily it spreads, and whether it evades vaccines. It could take weeks to answer those questions.

“What we do know, it has a lot of mutations, more than 50, a new record, and some of those we’ve seen before and some we haven’t,” Francis Collins, Director of National institutes of Health, said.

U.S. health officials say the omicron variant is another reason Americans should use every tool for protection at their disposal.

“Get your vaccine, get your booster. It’s the best chance we’ve got to drive this COVID-19 pandemic away,” Collins said.

Vaccine maker Moderna says the company could begin testing and making an omicron-specific vaccine in two to three months.

Pfizer-BioNTech are also prepared to adapt their vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after...
Bill Cosby prosecutors take case to US Supreme Court
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41