Join the Santa Hunt in West Monroe and you could win prizes!

#ShopWest Santa Hunt!
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe, along with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber, is hosting a contest they hope will help drum up support for local businesses and give residents a fun way to shop local.

In the contest, you’ll be on the trail of Santa throughout the area’s small businesses. You’ll need to bring your phone with you too, because you’ll be tasked with finding and scanning a QR code for a chance to win prizes.

They released the following information online:

#ShopWest is a local campaign reminding us to shop local and keep those key sales tax dollars in our community. The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber is proud to partner with the City of West Monroe and our awesome campaign sponsor Origin Bank to promote our local businesses throughout the year. This Holiday Season, support our community - Shop Local and Shop West!

  • No purchase necessary
  • How to enter: Find the Santa at each location (see image above for example) and tag the QR code with your smart device. Open, complete, and submit the simple registration form. Each registration counts as 1 entry per person only. Duplicate registrations per “location” will be removed.
  • Contest dates November – Dec 15th at midnight. Drawing – Dec 16th, 2021.
  • Random drawing for each prize will be done (Dec 16, 2021) on the West Monroe West Ouachita Facebook page and winners will be notified by phone, and email directly.
  • The locations are the sole discretion of each store participating.
  • User information including email address will not be used for any other purpose or promotion

Got questions? Email - info@westmonroechamber.org

Click here for a list of businesses participating.

