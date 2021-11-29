Advertisement

Grace Place Ministries asking for donations for Christmas outreach program

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grace Place Ministries is collecting items for their annual Christmas Child Outreach. It provides 800 children with a Christmas gift bag each year.

The program continues because they know there are families in need who cannot afford Christmas. Along with gifts, Grace Place provides a meal for the community Wednesday before Christmas.

Director Andrea Greer says people can donate items for the bags through Monday, Dec. 6.

“Every bag incorporates a cap and glove, medium stuffed animal, a full-size blanket, some edible goodies, and a children’s Bible. This year right now, I know that we are short on medium-sized stuffed animals and full-size blankets,” Greer said.

Gift bags will be distributed at their Christmas Party on Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Greer says the ministry values the Monroe and surrounding communities they serve.

“I think the biggest thing with me is that people don’t know they’re valued, so a lot of them come in here broken. Our goal is to just love on them. That’s what we want to do. Let them know their value and that they have a purpose and callings in life,” Greer said.

For Christmas Child Outreach, people are encouraged to donate a medium gift bag, one winter cap, one pair of gloves, a medium stuffed animal, full/queen size blanket, a children’s Bible or pre-wrapped edible cookies like candy or cookies. Items can be dropped off on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1600 Jackson St in Monroe.

