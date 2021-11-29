Advertisement

Globe-trotting musician with NELA roots lends her voice to help uplift others

Coco York and others are working to help steer students toward careers in STEAM
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local musician is working to help young people embrace a future in STEAM. Coco York has performed across the globe and she said it’s time now to help expose kids in Northeast Louisiana to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

York and several others are part of an organization called Full Steam Ahead. York said her role is to apply her extensive background in music and psychology to help kids connect to the arts.

“Algebra is how we live, geometry is all around us, math science, music, and everything, this is all that our environment consists of, and kids growing up would have an avenue to be able to create while they learn and they develop and be a part. We all need to belong to something,” explained York.

The Coco York Trio recently performed its first charitable event in West Monroe. The group is preparing for a December soiree that will benefit Full Steam Ahead’s youth members and programs.

