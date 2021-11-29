Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19, now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa from new omicron variant
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers take center stage
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO