El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30

Masks required sign
Masks required sign(KTTC)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado School District is reinstating its masking requirement amid an increasing number of COVID cases.

According to a message posted on the school district’s website, the current COVID-19 positivity rate for Union County is 11.83%.

They say that’s an increase of over 8% in the positivity rate over the Thanksgiving break.

Starting Nov. 30, 2021, all school district employees, students and visitors must wear masks while inside any school district building or bus.

The school district says they will continue to monitor the numbers.

