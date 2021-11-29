Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two teens are behind bars after a severe beating left a 7-year-old girl in the hospital.

Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a traumatic brain injury. Soon after, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Detectives learned that the incident took place at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street where five children were there with his five nieces and nephews. From interviews, when he went to check on the children and found the girl unconscious. He then contacted the child’s mother, and she then took the girl to a hospital where medical professionals determined her condition was life-threatening.

Detectives worked with the Gingerbread House to interview the juvenile witnesses. Through those interviews, investigators learned that two teens, aged 13 and 14 were inside of the residence with two 7-year-olds and a 5-year-old. The 13- and 14-year-old allegedly locked one of the 7-year-old children and the 5-year-old child inside of a closet and began beating the other 7-year-old, causing what doctors described as a traumatic brain injury. The child remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The two teens were taken into custody and both were charged with second-degree battery. They were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

