Advertisement

Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested

Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a traumatic brain injury. Soon after, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two teens are behind bars after a severe beating left a 7-year-old girl in the hospital.

Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a traumatic brain injury. Soon after, investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Detectives learned that the incident took place at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street where five children were there with his five nieces and nephews. From interviews, when he went to check on the children and found the girl unconscious. He then contacted the child’s mother, and she then took the girl to a hospital where medical professionals determined her condition was life-threatening.

Detectives worked with the Gingerbread House to interview the juvenile witnesses. Through those interviews, investigators learned that two teens, aged 13 and 14 were inside of the residence with two 7-year-olds and a 5-year-old. The 13- and 14-year-old allegedly locked one of the 7-year-old children and the 5-year-old child inside of a closet and began beating the other 7-year-old, causing what doctors described as a traumatic brain injury. The child remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Shreveport Police Department

The two teens were taken into custody and both were charged with second-degree battery. They were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Public Tesla Superchargers at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria in downtown Alexandria,...
Could electric vehicle charging infrastructure boost Louisiana tourism’s post-pandemic recovery?
They are in need of stuffed animals and full-sized blankets for children. Donations can be...
Grace Place Ministries asking for donations for Christmas outreach program
They are in need of stuffed animals and full-sized blankets for children. Donations can be...
Grace Place Ministries asking for donations for Christmas outreach program