Advertisement

2 Texas residents killed in wreck on I-20 in Webster Parish over Thanksgiving holiday weekend after hitting deer

(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXIE INN, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Texas were killed in a crash on I-20 in Webster Parish over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Louisiana State Police says it happened Sunday, Nov. 28 just before 10:30 p.m. on I-20 west of Highway 371. The two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of Omar Gonzalez, 44, of Mission and Myphuong Thi Truong, 47, of Georgetown.

LSP’s initial investigation shows that before the wreck, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, occupied by Truong and Leslie Truong, 62, of Georgetown, was headed west on I-20 when it hit a deer in the road. After the impact, both people got out while it was still in the road.

Just after the impact with the deer, Rafael Lopez, 41, of Waxahatchie, who was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra west on I-20, stopped his truck in the road behind the Jeep. As the Jeep and Toyota were stopped in the left lane, a 2021 Toyota 4Runner that was being driven west by Gonzalez hit the back of the Tundra. The impact caused the Tundra to hit the Truongs as they were standing on the interstate.

Myphuong was pronounced dead on the scene. Leslie was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Lopez and two passengers in the Tundra were not wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries, police say. Gonzalez, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in Minden, where he later died.

Police do not suspect impairment as a factor in this wreck, however, toxicology samples were taken from all drivers nonetheless.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe and Zachary Logos
West Monroe coach criticizes refs in playoff loss to Zachary
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
Masks required sign
El Dorado School District reinstating mask requirement on Nov. 30
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Man killed in two-car crash north of Farmerville
Four dead in fiery crash on I-12
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Collision Course: A look at the most dangerous intersections in Ouachita Parish
Serious wreck on Hwy. 165-S and Winnsboro Rd.
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
I-20 to drop to one lane for road repairs