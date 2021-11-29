Advertisement

14-year-old dead in Natchitoches shooting; suspect sought

Officers were contacted around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in regards to a 14-year-old at a hospital with a single gunshot wound, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.(WILX)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is dead following a shooting over the weekend in Natchitoches.

Officers were contacted around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in regards to a 14-year-old at a hospital with a single gunshot wound, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

At the hospital, officers were able to learn that the victim was found at a home in the 600 block of Winnona Street before being brought to the hospital.

The teen was eventually sent to a Shreveport hospital from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817.

Anonymous tips can be made by Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

