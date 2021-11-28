Advertisement

Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on...
Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting on South Caraway Road.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting near South Caraway Road.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting investigation is now being considered a homicide investigation after the victim, Devonte Wesson, 18, of Jonesboro died Friday.

Smith said police got a call around 3:40 p.m., Nov. 22 about the shooting at Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road.

About 15 minutes later, officers then got a call about Wesson being taken to a local hospital.

Police received word late Friday that Wesson was taken off life support and had passed away, Smith said.

Authorities have no suspects in the murder.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
FNB
OCS survives, West Monroe falls in overtime; Sterlington defeats defending champs
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
Courtney Crain
Monroe native performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Trial set to start on charges Smollett faked racist attack
Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a...
Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24