Shooting investigation now homicide in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are now investigating a homicide in connection with a Nov. 22 shooting near South Caraway Road.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting investigation is now being considered a homicide investigation after the victim, Devonte Wesson, 18, of Jonesboro died Friday.

Smith said police got a call around 3:40 p.m., Nov. 22 about the shooting at Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road.

About 15 minutes later, officers then got a call about Wesson being taken to a local hospital.

Police received word late Friday that Wesson was taken off life support and had passed away, Smith said.

Authorities have no suspects in the murder.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

