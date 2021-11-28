Advertisement

OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has been named the new coach at Florida, the university announced on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports surfaced that Napier was Florida’s choice to replace Dan Mullen.

The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cajuns. He has led them to an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 conference record this season. The Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Louisiana-Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 4. Napier is expected to coach the team in that game.

Before heading to Lafayette, Napier served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-2017. He has also spent time at Colorado State, Clemson, and South Carolina State.

Mullen was 34-15 in his four seasons in Gainesville. The Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC under Mullen this season but won their final regular season game under an interim head coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana
FNB
OCS survives, West Monroe falls in overtime; Sterlington defeats defending champs
Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
Courtney Crain
Monroe native performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest News

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a...
Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M, 27-24
48th Annual Bayou Classic.
Jags fall to Grambling State in 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26
Former LA Tech Head Coach Skip Holtz & Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood speak on Holtz’s...
FULL PRESS CONFERENCES: Former LA Tech Head Coach Skip Holtz & Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood on Holtz’s departure
Former LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz & Athletic Director Dr. Eric Wood speak on Holtz’s...
Former LA Tech head coach Skip Holtz