Man charged with attempted murder over infant head trauma
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - A central Louisiana man is charged with attempted murder after his child was brought to a hospital with severe head injuries.
Kendrick Laron Williams of Pineville was arrested by Alexandria police after his infant was brought to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder.
He’s being held in the Rapides Parish jail with bail set at $300,000. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer to speak for him.
Police say the baby later was flown to another medical facility that specializes in child trauma.
