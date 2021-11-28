Jenkins catches game winning TD as LSU upsets No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Junior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins had a monster night as the LSU Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) upset No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24 in coach Ed Orgeron’s final game in Tiger Stadium.

Jenkins, caught eight passes for 169 yards and two scores including the game winning touchdown from 28-yards out with 30 seconds left to play to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead.

Are you kidding @JenkinsJaray



Johnson to Jenkins for the TD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/NgOvVmuePP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2021

With the win over the Aggies the Tigers became bowl eligible and avoided their first losing season since 1999. Coach Orgeron improved his career record at LSU to 51-20. Brad Davis will be the interim head coach for the Tigers bowl game.

LSU struggled all night up front to protect Max Johnson as he was sacked six times, including a sack on the final offensive drive for the Tigers. However, the offensive line provided the protection for Johnson as he orchestrated a 9-play 85 yard game winning drive.

The offense totaled 412 yards with Johnson, completing 22-of-38 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU got things started with a 50-yard field goal from Cade York to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The Aggies and Tigers would trade punts and then LSU would force another 3-and-out.

Johnson would then lead the Tigers to their first touchdown of the game as he connected with Jenkins from 45-yards out to give LSU a 10-0 lead to end the first quarter.

Hit that boy in stride! TOUCHDOWN TIGERS pic.twitter.com/Tm4w9D3Z94 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2021

After another exchange of punts from both teams the Aggies would find the end zone for the first score of the game as Zach Calzada connected with Moose Muhammad III for the 13-yard score to cut the lead to 10-7.

With less than a minute to play Johnson would hook up with former Kentwood Kangaroo Trey Palmer for the 61-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 17-7 lead before half.

NOT GONNA CATCH HIM!!!



TREY PALMER TO THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/LqfCVvPVjX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2021

In the third quarter Seth Small would cut the Tigers lead to 17-7 after connecting on a 33-yard field goal. LSU would add to their lead on a 47-yard field goal from York to make it 20-10.

Texas A&M would answer to start the fourth quarter as Calzada found Jalen Preston from 15 yards out to make it 20-17. The Aggies would take their first lead of the game as Calzada went back to Preston for 32 yard touchdown to make it 24-20.

After another trade of punts between the two teams LSU would march down the field to retake the lead as Johnson found Jenkins for the score to make it 27-24.

The Aggies would have one final drive to either tie or retake the lead with 20 seconds to play, but senior Damone Clark came up huge with back-to-back sacks to end the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.