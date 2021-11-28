Advertisement

Jags fall to Grambling State in 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26

Southern Jaguars Football
48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) fall to Grambling State (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) 29-26 in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

The Tigers snapped a three game losing streak in the Bayou Classic with the win over the Jags.

Grambling State kicker Garrett Urban was 5-for-5 on field goals in the win over the Jags including the 25-yard game winner with seven seconds left to play. Urban was also named the game’s MVP.

Elijah Walker led the way with 168 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers from the quarterback position.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder
Courtney Crain
Monroe native performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FNB
OCS survives, West Monroe falls in overtime; Sterlington defeats defending champs
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine