Monroe native performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe native Courtney Crain performed on November 25th at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Crain grew up dancing at her mother’s dance studio, Missy Crain Dance Studios in Monroe.

“This will be my first year not spending Thanksgiving with my family in Monroe,” Crain told KNOE. “It was a tradition for me to watch it every year. I would wake up right on time, get my coffee. The Rockettes were my favorite part of the show. It being my first year and also getting to participate in the parade is surreal to me.”

Crain says her journey from Monroe to the Thanksgiving Day Parade began on a family trip to New York.

“I saw the Chrismas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes when I was four years old for the first time,” explained Crain. “I knew from that point on that this is something that I wanted to do.”

Crain graduated from Ouachita Parish High School as valedictorian before getting a marketing degree from The University of Louisiana Monroe. While in Monroe, she auditioned for The Rockettes on four separate occasions to no avail.

“I knew that I had to move to New York in order for this to really come to fruition,” said Crain.

Once in New York City, Crain auditioned again. A week later, her phone rang.

“I answer,” explained Crain. “They told me that I got the job. Honestly, I fell to the floor. I was crying. I face-timed my family and my friends. It was really truly a moment I will never forget.”

KNOE spoke with Crain on November 24th, right after she rehearsed for the parade.

“It was overwhelming, but magical at the same time,” said Crain. “I just can’t wait to do it in the morning and represent Monroe and be out there with the Rockettes that I have idolized for so long.”

Crain says once her professional dancing days are over, she will return to Monroe to inspire the next generation of dancers from Northeast Louisiana.

“I think coming to New York and coming back is going to be even more special when I do come back,” Crain told KNOE. “I can share everything that I learned here, and I can show them that they can do the same thing if they want to.”

Crain will perform with The Rockettes in The Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall through the end of the year.

